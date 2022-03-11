TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 157,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $641.14. 2,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,119. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $637.60 and its 200 day moving average is $627.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

