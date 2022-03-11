Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of TGS stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (Get Rating)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
