Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

