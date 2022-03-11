Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 million, a PE ratio of 135.43 and a beta of 1.79. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $312,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,443 shares of company stock worth $519,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $6,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

