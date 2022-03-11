Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Trean Insurance Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TIG opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $19.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

