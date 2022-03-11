TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

THS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 368.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 52,388 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 63,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

Shares of THS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 495,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,244. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -148.73, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.