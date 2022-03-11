Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.77

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.77 and last traded at $68.44, with a volume of 1408070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,284,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,571,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

