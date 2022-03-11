Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 3,089 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $308,000.

Shares of XSLV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

