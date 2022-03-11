Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 523 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$25.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,213. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

