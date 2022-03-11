Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,052,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.25. 1,212,512 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

