Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of WestRock by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 287,853 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of WestRock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in WestRock by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.