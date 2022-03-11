Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 2.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

