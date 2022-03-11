Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.60) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 282 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.47) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 275 ($3.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 251.71 ($3.30).

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 228.60 ($3.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

