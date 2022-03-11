trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 111,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 980,997 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.

The firm has a market cap of $735.27 million, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 216,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

