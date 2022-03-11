trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 111,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 980,997 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.08.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.
The firm has a market cap of $735.27 million, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 216,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
