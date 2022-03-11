Truist Financial Increases KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $64.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.

KBR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. KBR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in KBR by 9,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in KBR by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its stake in KBR by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

