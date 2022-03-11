Truist Financial Raises Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target to $63.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,441,172,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,663,000 after buying an additional 1,727,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,491,000 after buying an additional 797,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $37,360,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,652,000 after buying an additional 638,646 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

