Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.51 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 484,155 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Navient by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.67 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Navient Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.