Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Cut to GBX 74 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. lifted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 70.75 ($0.93).

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 52.04 ($0.68) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £746.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.23. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Martin F. Greenslade acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,880.50).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

