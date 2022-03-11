Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given New GBX 85 Price Target at Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

OTCMKTS TUWOY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 267,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,428. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

