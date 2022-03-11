Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWKS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 3,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turing will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turing in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Turing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Turing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turing in the third quarter worth $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Turing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,057,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

