Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Turing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Turing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of TWKS stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. Turing’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Turing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

