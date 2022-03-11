Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 28.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.9% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 51.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,010 shares of company stock worth $11,984,721. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.56.

NYSE TWLO traded down $7.92 on Friday, hitting $132.94. 54,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.88. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

