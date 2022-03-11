Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ TWIN traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $199.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.51. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth $7,446,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 512,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 92,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

