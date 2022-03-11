Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 10%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.42 and last traded at $44.42. Approximately 18,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 959,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $428,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $184,114.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,522,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 182,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 316,078 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,134,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

