Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 45,400 Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVET shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

