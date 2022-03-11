Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) by 162.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Eneti were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NETI. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eneti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NETI opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 18.43. Eneti Inc. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eneti Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

