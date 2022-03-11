Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 15,200 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Myers Industries worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 45,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:MYE opened at $17.28 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

