Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $846,000 Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 440,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 84,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 708,829 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.