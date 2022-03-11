Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $731,000 in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

