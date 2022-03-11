Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 27,898 Shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Eneti were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eneti by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eneti by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eneti by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. Eneti Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eneti Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

Several analysts have commented on NETI shares. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

