Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 3,400 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $97.87 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

