Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 146,950 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,950 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Clarus were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLAR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $843.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

