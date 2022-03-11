Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 135,353 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 727.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,353 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $6.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.