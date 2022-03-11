Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $300.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

