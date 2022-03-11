Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 3,015 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $272.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.18 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

