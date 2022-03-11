Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) by 207.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,120 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2,208.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

