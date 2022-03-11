Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 108,712 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 108,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 96,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 53,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRA opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

VRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

