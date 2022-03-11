Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.13% of CURO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $477.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

