U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,434,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,296. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.