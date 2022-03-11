UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Westlake Chemical worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after purchasing an additional 532,193 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,799,000.

WLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WLK opened at $117.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $118.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

