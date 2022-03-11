UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of Bandwidth worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 563,935 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 191,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $12,512,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $27.49 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.97 million, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

