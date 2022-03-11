UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,429,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Zynga worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.70 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.82.

Zynga Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.