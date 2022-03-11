UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 51,434 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,434 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of New York Community Bancorp worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,753,000 after purchasing an additional 973,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,736,000 after acquiring an additional 534,349 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,809 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,794,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,471 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.08 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.