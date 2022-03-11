UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.35 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on CFR. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

