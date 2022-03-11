UBS Group AG Grows Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.68% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 77.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

