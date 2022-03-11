UBS Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $290.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.05.

NYSE:BA opened at $178.39 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.40. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

