UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €191.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €191.00 ($207.61) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($239.13) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($214.13) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €182.69 ($198.58).

HNR1 opened at €143.05 ($155.49) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($126.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of €168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €162.00.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

