UBS Group Upgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Neutral

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price objective (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price objective (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.
Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
