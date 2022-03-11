UBS Group Upgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Neutral

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price objective (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price objective (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.