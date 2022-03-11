uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the February 13th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

UCL opened at $1.59 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $45.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

