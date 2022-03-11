Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Robert W. Baird

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UDMY has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of UDMY opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.43. Udemy has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,793,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

