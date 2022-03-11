Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 5,140 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $67.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

